Gucci Mane Talks Sobriety On ESPN, Says It Makes Him Feel “More Cocky” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane appeared on ESPN’s His & Hers to talk about new music, the Atlanta Falcons and his new sober lifestyle.

Gucci Mane is making the rounds promoting what will be his third album release of 2016, The Return Of East Atlanta Santa. His latest appearance comes via ESPN where he sat down with His & Hers co-host Jemele Hill.

Naturally, the conversation started off about sports where Gucci commented on the play of two of his favorite sports teams, college football’s Alabama Crimson Tide and his hometown Atlanta Falcons. Gucci’s expert analysis pointed out that the Falcons great start to the season can be attributed to using the same strategy that he uses on the Madden video game, just throwing the ball to Julio Jones over and over again.

The conversation then shifted to how his stint in prison changed him as a person. The most obvious change has been in his appearance which is directly linked to his choice to practice sobriety. Gucci admits that most if not all of the mistakes he’s made in the past can be blamed on him not having a clear head, constantly being high.

Even with being a rapper, Gucci says being sober is not as difficult as it seems.

“It’s easy to me,” he said. “To me it’s kind of being more cocky. I love telling someone ‘Hey listen, I don’t do drugs. I’m sorry baby, I don’t want anything to drink, I’ll take a water.’ I take pride in it, I like the response. It definitely surprises people and kinda throws them off, but I don’t wanna be predictable. I don’t wanna do what everyone else do, I do this for me.”

Gucci also talked about the success of Rae Sremmurd‘s “Black Beatles” track that his currently featured on. Check out the entire interview below.

Photo: Screenshot