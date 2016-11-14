Did Jay Z Really Just Sign Lil Wayne? [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne has said something crazy again. He’s hinted that he just signed with Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

Lil Wayne and Jay Z‘s kinda-sorta business relationship has been well-documented over the years. More than a decade ago Jay Z offered Wayne a record deal with Island/Def Jam when he was running the ship. But Weezy declined the offer [reportedly just $175,000] and decided to re-up with Cash Money and got more money and the opportunity to create his Young Money label. Then there was the time Wayne said he signed with Jay Z, but actually, he only signed on to become and co-owner of TIDAL.

Now Wayne is making Jay Z signing claims again. This time, during a performance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw concert, Wayne switched up the lyrics to his song “Cash Money Millionaires” to infer a new situation.

In a fan captured video, Wayne can be heard saying “I’m a motherf*cking Roc-A-Fella millionaire.”

Roc-A-Fella as a company no longer exists, but it still stands as an idea. Remember that time Curren$y allegedly signed with a relaunched version of the label with Dame Dash, but was only just rocking the chain? Or that time when Vic Mensa signed with Roc Nation, but went and got the Roc-A-Fella logo tattooed on his neck?

That said, there’s no telling what Wayne is talking about. After all, this is the same guy who claims to have a terrible memory and screamed “Black Lives Matter” at a concert only to act like he didn’t know what the phrase meant in an interview months later.

Photo: WENN.com