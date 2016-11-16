Cam’ron Unveils Latest Reebok Collaboration Fleeboks 2 [Photos]

Looks like Cam’Ron isn’t done with the Pink Panther lifestyle he made popular in the mid 00’s after all. A few months back he and Reebok collaborated on a limited edition Purple Haze “Fleeboks” sneaker which featured a picture of the Harlem rapper on the sneakers themselves.

Now Cam and Reebok are preparing the release of the “Fleeboks 2” which feature an all pink suede silhouette with pink camouflage shoe laces as well as a pink camouflage Dip Set box. As ironic as it may sound, these pink kicks go hard.

Killa took to his IG page to show his fans why they need these in they life as well as the matching pink Diplomats stance socks.

The release of these sneakers couldn’t have come at a better time now that white supremacists are claiming New Balance as the official sneaker choice of racists and misogynists.

Check out the joints below and on the flip and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop.

