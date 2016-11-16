Prince’s Estate Launches Federal Lawsuit Against Roc Nation

The estate of singer and entertainer Prince launched a federal lawsuit against Shawn “Jay Z” Carter’s Roc Nation business entity over rights to stream an album of the late Minneapolis artist. The lawsuit alleges that TIDAL, Jay Z’s music streaming service, violated an agreement over exclusive rights to the singer’s second to last studio album before his tragic passing.

Minneapolis’ Star-Tribune reports:

The lawsuit acknowledges that before Prince’s death on April 21, his NPG entered into an agreement with Tidal to stream and sell “the next newly recorded studio LP by the recording artist known as Prince.” The album was “HitNRun: Phase 1.” The letter of intent, dated Aug. 1, 2015, gave Tidal exclusive rights to the material for 90 days, the lawsuit said.

But, the complaint said, Roc Nation, through Tidal, started on June 7, 2016, “exploiting many copyrighted Prince works in addition to the works that comprise the ‘HitNRun: Phase 1’ album.”

The suit said that on Oct. 21, Nov. 7 and Nov. 11, Roc Nation filed documents in Carver County District Court that asserted it had “both oral and written” agreements to exclusively stream Prince’s entire catalog of music on Tidal. But Roc Nation did not provide any documents to support that claim despite numerous written requests to do so, the lawsuit said.