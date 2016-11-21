WATCH: 2016 American Music Award Performances, The Hip-Hop and R&B Ones

The 2016 American Music Awards came and went without a glitch (we were kind of expecting Kanye West to crash someone’s acceptance speech at some point).

While last night’s show featured many of today’s pop and rock acts, it did include it’s fair share of Hip-Hop and R&B performances from some of your favorite rappers and singers.

From Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj to Bruno Mars and John Legend, the Hip-Hop and R&B stars shone bright and represented the culture well.

Check out the clips of them below and let us know which one was your favorite.

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj “Side to Side”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

