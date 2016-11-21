The Saint Pablo Tour Cancelled, Kanye West Is Exhausted

Dutiful Kanye West fans have had their fears confirmed, while those less than enamored with his recent behavior, are no doubt shouting “I told you so.” The Saint Pablo Tour has been canceled, reportedly due to West being exhausted.

Live Nation released a statement today confirming earlier reports that the remaining dates of Yeezy’s tour would be canceled. Full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

This development comes after a series of rants during shows where West blasted Beyonce and Jay Z, and touted his admiration of Donald Trump.

The most recent date scheduled for last night (Nov. 20) in Los Angeles, which was itself a make up date, was canceled hours before the concert was to start.

According to E! News, sources in Yeezy’s camp say he is “exhausted.”

According to a source, the star has been working around the clock on fashion design, both on his own line and his adidas line. As a notable workaholic, balancing his projects and the demands of the tour every night has been a challenge for the star. Since the tour began in late August, the father of two has been traveling around the country and Canada to bring his music to fans.

West wanting to spend more time with his family—as well as his wife Kim Kardashian being robbed in a home invasion—has also been cited as a reason for the tour’s end.

A source tells TMZ that West plans to kick off another leg of the tour sometime next year when he’s feeling better.

Let the conspiracy theories commence (well, continue).

