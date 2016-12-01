Kanye West Released From The Hospital

It took a little over a week, but Kanye West is finally back home. Yeezy was released from the hospital today, but is still receiving medical treatment.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ has confirmed Kanye is at home with Kim Kardashian and their kids. We’re told he left the hospital under the care of Kim, and his personal physician, Dr. Michael Farzam … who called 911 the day Kanye was admitted.

As we reported … Kanye suffered what people close to him say was a “nervous breakdown,” triggered in large part by the anniversary of his mother’s funeral.

Our sources say Kanye is not out of the woods … he needs ongoing psychological and medical treatment.