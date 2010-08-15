Foxy Brown Officially Indicted For ‘Mooning’ Neighbor



Foxy Brown has been officially indicted for violating an order of protection while arguing with a neighbor.

As previously reported, police say Brown, real name Inga Manchard, became involved in a heated argument with her neighbor Arlene Raymond whom she allegedly assaulted with a Blackberry in 2007.

Raymond alerted authorities that Brown, who she had an order of protection against, hurled obscenities at her before bending over and exposing her buttocks saying,

“You dirty Beyotch … what are you looking at?! Kiss my a**!”

The indictment announced Friday charges Brown with criminal contempt in the second degree. She could face up to one year in jail.

Brown has since pleaded not guilty.