Kanye West In The Studio With Pete Rock

Let the hype for Turbo Grafx 16 recommence. Just days after being released from the hospital for succumbing to the Kardashian Kurse (likely), Kanye West is back in the studio and apparently it’s with none other than Hip-Hop legend and Lil Yachty antagonist Pete Rock.

The Chocolate Boy Wonder posted a few clips of himself in the studio cooking up some meth with the caption “playing 45s in da lab with Kanye West.”

Fans then noticed a list that was laying down on the board that contained videogame themed titles and immediately began to speculate that it was the tracklisting for the highly anticipated Turbo Grafx 16 album. However, none of those games were actually released on the 90’s videogame console.

1. Metroid Dread

2. Muramasa the Demon Blade

3. New Super Mario Bros

4. No More Heroes 2

5. Okami

6. Pikmin 2

7. Rabbids Go Home

8. Red Steel 2

9. Resident Evil

10. Silent Hill

11. Sin & Punishment 2

12. Sonic Colors

13. Super Mario Galaxy Pt. 1 and Pt. 2

14. Tatsunoko vs. Capcom

Had some titles been Bonk’s Adventure, Splatterhouse, or Legendary Axe, it might’ve made more sense for an album titled after the system for which these games were specifically made. But Kanye is Kanye and in his world everything is part of his matrix.

Another explanation is that these are games that might get sampled for the album. Who knows, maybe this is just a list of someone’s top 14 games of all-time. If that’s the case we must say we’re disappointed Super Mario Bros. 3 didn’t make the cut.

Check out the clips below and on the following pages and let us know what you think Pete Rock is trying to tell us.

