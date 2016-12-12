Juelz Santana Wanted Man, Owes A Gang Of Child Support

There is a warrant out for for the arrest of Juelz Santana. The Dipset rapper’s crime—owing thousands of dollars in child support.

Reports TMZ:

Juelz owes nearly $30k to his baby mama for their 13-year-old son, LaRon Jr. … according to legal docs obtained by TMZ. Juelz was ordered to pay $1,800 a month back in 2013, but you could say he’s fallen a little behind — since Jers says he owes $28,491.32. His next payment is due on the 16th and there’s an active warrant out for his arrest.

This is just the latest financial dilemma for the Harlem rapper. Back in May 2016, his New Jersey home was reportedly lost to foreclosure.

Expect Juelz’s Love & Hip Hop: New York checks begin to get garnished. The rapper took to Twitter to defend himself, basically saying, “You gotta heat both sides.”

Cold game.

It 2 Sides 2 Every Story…An I Alway Been A Great Dad… jus Remember Cuz I feel the BS Coming Smh… NEW HEAT — Juelz Santana (@thejuelzsantana) December 12, 2016

—

Photo: WENN.com