50 Cent Says “Golden Globes Can Suck A D*ck” For Power Snub

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson thinks his show Power is one of the best television shows out. The Golden Globes seem to disagree.

50 Cent doesn’t think the Golden Globes are playing fair, so he’s not playing nice in expressing how he feels about the awards show and committee. Power, the show that he executive produces, was left out of the Golden Globes’ nomination list again.

50 picked up his favorite weapon these days, Instagram, to aim shots in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s direction.

50 writes:

“I’m on the move again, the Golden Globes can suck a d*ck. I accept my series POWER was not intended to be a signature show for the network but it is the highest rated show. I know my audience very well, I’m done promoting this out side of contractual obligations. SEASON 4 KANAN MUST DIE, I got other sh*t to do.”

50 followed that post with another inferring that he was leaving the show and Floyd Mayweather was taking his place. 50 has to be joking, but with him, you never know.

A spokesperson for Starz, where the show airs, tell Variety they could neither confirm or deny 50’s future with the show, but offered a statement:

“We are grateful for the excellent work being done on ‘Power’ by the producers, cast and crew. We certainly think this exceptional show has been overlooked by various awards committees, but the fans have made it the second most watched show on premium cable in 2016…and those are accolades that mean just as much if not more.”

Stay tuned.