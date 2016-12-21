Nicki Minaj’s App Throws Jab At Azealia Banks, The Clap Back Was Vicious

Azealia Banks is ending 2016 much like how she began it: embroiled in some manner of online beef. The Harlem hothead took a few shots at Nicki Minaj on Facebook, this after the Queens rap superstar’s app seemingly took a jab at Banks’ career.

The drama unfolded Tuesday (Dec. 20) after Minaj’s app, The Empire, featured a character some assumed to throwing shade at Banks. In the sequence, the character says the following: “Have you listened to the newest Fan2sea album?” It’s like what a mermaid song would sound like! Sort of like a really loud, obnoxious screech.”

Ouch.

Banks didn’t take that lying down and launched into one of her infamous rants.

“Don’t start throwing shade cause you miss safaree and know that I’ve actually made a BANGER with him Don’t get mad, get even. Slim down a bit (especially in your neck and arms). Decrease the butt just a bit (I’ve seen your butt make some really expensive dresses look really cheap) and STOP WEARING SPANDEX AS AN OUTFIT FOR F*CKS SAKE. Also stop calling yourself the queen of rap.

The screen caps of the deleted rant can be viewed below, along with the earlier jab from The Empire game.

—

Photo: Instagram