Reebok & Kendrick Lamar Dropping Club C Capsule Collection [Photos]

Reebok Classic and Kendrick Lamar keep their creative collaborative creations going as they’re getting ready to release The Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule.

After experiencing much success with the Red & Blue Classic Q’s and the Paperwhite Ventilators, the tandem of Reebok and K. Dot are now looking to put the classic Club C tennis shoe back on the Hip-Hop map while continuing to promote unity as he did with his previous designs.

“Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one. This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages,” stated Kendrick in a press release for the sneakers. “This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C.”

The acid-wash denim sneakers feature a black and white pattern to represent social equality and a red label to symbolize strength, power, and passion amongst other hidden meanings in it’s design.

The kicks go on sale this coming January 13 and will retail for $109 for adults and $70 and $50 for grade schoolers and toddlers respectively.

Check out flicks of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be coppin’.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »