Cash Money Expects To Release New Drake, Nicki Minaj And 3 Lil Wayne Albums In 2017

After a quiet 2016, Cash Money/Young Money plans on flooding the market again like it’s 2010.

In an interview with Revolt, Cash Money president Mack Maine revealed that the label will be releasing music from all three of their big stars this year. In addition to the three rumored releases from Lil Wayne, Maine revealed that he also has an entirely different project in the works.

“We wanna get that Carter V out,” he says. “Wayne also has a dope project called Velvet. We want to get that out.”

Velvet would follow the pending releases of Carter V, Funeral and the Dedication 6 mixtape with DJ Drama.

Maine also mentioned that Wayne is now a part of a supergroup called L.A.T. with Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby. Which sounds surprising seeing as how Wayne is currently suing Cash Money for $51 million.

As far as Drake and Nicki are concerned, Drizzy is expected to drop his More Life album/playlist in the near future. The newly single Nicki Minaj is currently in the studio crafting new music as well.

Maine says, “Nicki got some features that, I’ve been in the studio with her lately, that she’s just killing. She also gonna be working on her solo project and she’s dropping.”

Releasing music from Drake, Nicki and Wayne could be the bounce back that Cash Money needs after a year where the only album they put out was Drake’s Views. label has been overspendingIt will also be interesting to see how they pull it off. Wayne’s manager has inferred that the and doesn’t have the capacity to promote three big artists simultaneously.

Photo: WENN.com