Gucci Mane Shares Details Of Kicking Lean Habit On ESPN’s Highly Questionable

ESPN’s Highly Questionable has attracted a bevy of Hip-Hop stars in its time on air, often bringing about some interesting tidbits and revelations. Gucci Mane was a guest on the program last week but it wasn’t all fun and jokes as the Atlanta rapper shared details of his life after prison and more about his journey of going sober.

Last Friday, Guwop spoke with the show’s hosts Dan Le Batard, Bomani Jones and Papi on a wide range of topics. Much like he did on his recent stop on The Breakfast Club last year, Gucci discussed how prison life got him to adjust his mentality about the streets and helped him transform into the man fans see today. The Zone 6 artist said that kicking his addiction to lean was a painful journey and how “drying out” gave him the clarity he’d been seeking.

It wasn’t all heavy talk as Papi inquired about Gucci’s $75,000 Bart Simpson chain and more light moments. Check out the full interview in the clip below.

.@gucci1017 joined us for an honest discussion about his recovery from addiction…then talked to Papi about his Bart Simpson chain. pic.twitter.com/Jd5OYHCxCs — Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) January 6, 2017

