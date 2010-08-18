Raekwon Confirms Track With Justin Bieber, Kanye West In The Works

Apparently, the rule about opposites attracting applies to more than just laws of physics.

Rapper Raekwon has confirmed the Twitter talk that he, Kanye West and pop prodigy Justin Bieber will be appearing on a upcoming track.

The implausible pairing materialized on the social networking site Twitter after Ye and Bieber were tweeting about their admiration for one another’s music, the LV Don suggested that the two and the Chef cook up a tune.

The suggestion is no longer just networking chit-chat now that Raekwon recently confirmed.

Mr. Purple Tape offered this quote to XXLmag.com on the unlikely pairing,

“It’s definitely gonna happen. When you got these kinda talents merging together to do something exciting, I think it’s something that’s gonna make the fans check it out. I’m big fans of both of these guys. I think, at the end of the day, shorty is a sensation. And [for him] to acknowledge me it makes me feel good that the young generation is checkin’ me out like that. And at the same time it gives me a position to play a big brother in the game. He wants my assistance or whatever he can get it. I respect him, I like his style.”

Though the collabo is receiving side eyes from many industry heads and fans Raekwon has no doubt the material produced by the trio will be noteworthy adding,