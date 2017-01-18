Soulja Boy Says He’ll Put On Chris Brown Boxing Match Himself

Soulja Boy hasn’t been doing himself any favors on the PR tip in support of his much-ballyhooed fight with rival Chris Brown. The ATL rapper’s latest fumble occurred Tuesday night (Jan. 17) via a series of now-deleted tweets where the Human Draco himself said he’ll put on the celebrity boxing match via his own promotions company.

“These n-ggaz taking too long. F-ck this sh-t, you need tickets, hit me, I’m running the show,” tweeted Soulja. He added, “THE FIGHT WILL GO DOWN IN MARCH HIT ME FOR TICKETS. BIG SOULJA PROMOTIONS.”

The tweets contined with, “IM RENTING THE VENUE. IM SETTING THE DATE. IM SELLING THE TICKETS. THIS WILL BE A SOULJA BOY PROMOTION. HI ME FOR TICKETS THEY ON SALE NOW.”

It was originally thought that Floyd Mayweather’s promotions arm was organizing the fight for a set date in March at a Las Vegas venue. There was chatter about the fight being moved to Dubai but now it seems the actual location of the bout is in jeopardy.

What this means for Soulja and Mayweather’s relationship is yet unknown and the entire affair has devolved into a circus with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson releasing a rap video dissing Soulja.

Check out some of the deleted tweets below.

Soulja Boy is planning the fight💪🏾 this will go down in history!! pic.twitter.com/aBMrRz4n7F — Fuego Hip-Hop (@fuegohiphop) January 18, 2017

Photo: screen cap