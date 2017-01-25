Is Drake Stepping Out On J-Lo With Big Booty Vixen Rosee Divine? [Photos]

Rosee Divine has the entire media world all in her business this week, this after being seen dining with the allegedly booed-up Drake in Amsterdam. While the pair’s dinner has been heavily speculated, Divine’s “former” video vixen past has also been unearthed for the masses.

According to her Instagram, Divine, a French model, has retired from the game after being featured on WorldStarHipHop and other outlets displaying her massive bottom and sexy poses. In a series of older photos still up on the Internets, Divine shows off the donk in a variety of ways along with images of her getting fit.

While there is no hard confirmation that she and Drizzy are more than friends, the timing is curious considering the Canadian heartthrob’s supposed romance with Jennifer Lopez. British publication The Daily Mail had all of the footage of the pair’s outing.

Check out our latest Bangin Candy, Rosee Divine, below and on the flip. And if Drake is out here double-dipping, he could be a lot more discreet, couldn’t he?

