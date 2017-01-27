CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar & Reebok Big Up Club C With ‘Holds Court’ Video Series

The latest offering from Reebok that Kendrick Lamar is co-signing is the Club C. In honor of the release, K. Dot and the sneaker brand drop the ‘Holds Court’ video series.

The four-part series was shot by renowned director Nabil.

More info to come on Jan. 30—Nabil shot the entire Club C campaign for the Spring/Summer 2017—but for now watch the clips below and on the flip.

Those are Compton tennis courts projects onto the screen behind the “Alright” rapper.

Photo: screen cap

