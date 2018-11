Big Sean continues to build anticipation for his new album, I Decided. The Detroit rapper hit up The Ellen Show, where he performed “Moves.”

Yesterday (Jan. 31), Sean kicked the lead single amidst a crowd of, let’s call them Older OGs. It was his first time on the show.

I Decided is out this Friday, Feb. 3. The album will feature appearances from Eminem, Migos, The-Dream and more.

Watch the performance below.

