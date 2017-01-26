Big Sean Has Raised $100K For The Flint Water Crisis [VIDEO]

Big Sean continues to put his money where his mouth is. The Detroit rapper says he’s raised $100,000 to help families in neighboring Flint, Mich. during their clear water crisis.

Big Sean appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah earlier this week to promote his upcoming album I Decided. But, the rising philanthropist also revealed that he’s been hard at work through his Sean Anderson Foundation to help families caught up in the still ongoing Flint water crisis.

He revealed that his foundation has raised $100,000 to assist the families in need.

“I just know it’s not even close to being over,” he added. “In that situation, I feel like, it wasn’t a natural disaster. It’s something that should’ve been prevented and could’ve been prevented. So it’s just disgusting to think about the damages that these families and even kids have to go through with the lead poisoning.”

Sean also shared that he featured the Flint Chosen Choir on the track “Bigger Than Me” which appears on the album.

“Once you hear it, you’ll see why I wanted them to be on that,” he said. “But I was just happy to have Flint be a part of my album in that way, as well.”

It has been almost two years since the crisis started, leaving thousands of people without clean water to drink or bathe in.

I Decided is scheduled to drop on Feb. 3. Check out then entire interview below.