Birdman Says Cash Money Will Release 500 Songs In 2017

It looks like Birdman did some Spring cleaning recently and came across a small treasure. The Cash Money co-founder posted a photo of what appears to be the master recordings of a gang of old songs made for the label.

Wen in my VAULT today found thousands of OLD CASHMONEY MUSIC will release 500 songs this Year#CASHMONEY COLLECTION

With 331 days left in 2017 it looks like Birdman has a lot of work to do. His announcement doesn’t make it clear if he plans on releasing the albums through mixtapes, albums, playlists or singles.

This news comes after Cash Money/Young Money president Mack Maine said that the labels plan on releasing albums from all three of their superstars, Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne this year. Wayne himself has inferred that he will be dropping at least three projects of his own this year. After year where we did not see the superstar trio work together, it seems that all is well in the family again with all of them being spotted together in Europe supporting Drake’s Boy Meets World tour.

But, the 500 song promise could be another Birdman pump fake. Remember, he was supposed to release his Ms. Gladys and Rich Gang albums last summer after promoting it heavy online. It has yet to come out.

