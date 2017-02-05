Curren$y & Big K.R.I.T. Announce Joint Project

Few rappers in the game have the work ethic that Curren$y has and now he’s taken to social media to announce that he has yet another project on the way.

As if dropping Jetlanta and working with Freddie Gibbs on the upcoming Fetti wasn’t enough, Spitta is now linking up with Big K.R.I.T. on a joint album named Lacs N Chevys (fans get the title).

Seriously does this man do anything other than rap? We haven’t seen this kind of grind since 50 Cent circa ’05.

We ain’t mad though. Keep puttin’ out that work, hustla.

Photo: Instagram