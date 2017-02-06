CLOSE
Hip-Hop Reacts To New England Patriots Winning The Super Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons were supposed to beat the New England Patriots, aka Donald Trump’s homeboys.

But as we all saw, the Falcons found a way to blow a 25 point lead and allow Tom Brady to stage perhaps the greatest comeback win in Super Bowl history. The Falcons’ rapper heavy fanbase including 2 Chainz, T.I. Jeezy and Ludacris was in attendance and all over social media last night. As were celebrities who just didn’t want the Patriots to win because of their numerous connections to President Donald Trump.

Even the Football Gods don't like Ugly #RISEUP #SUPERBOWLLI

But now that the seemingly impossible managed to happen, just like election night, here are how people are reacting.

