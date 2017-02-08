Beyonce Hit With $20M Lawsuit Over “Formation” Sample

Beyoncé is being sued for an unauthorized sample that appears at the opening over her 2016 single “Formation.”

While the song is known for Beyoncé‘s hook and classic lines about carrying hot sauce in her bag and taking her man to Red Lobster, the first voice you actually hear on the track belongs to deceased New Orleans Youtube personality Messy Mya.

“What happened at the New Wil’ins / B*tch I’m back, by popular demand” are the words you hear before Beyoncé even sings a note. They are sampled from a video Mya uploaded in 2010 titled, “Booking H*es From The New Wildin.”

Mya’s estate claims that Beyoncé used his voice without permission. They also claim they’ve reached out to Beyoncé’s people numerous times to work something out, but never got a response, which is why they’ve resorted to suing. They are asking for $20,000,000 in back royalties and other damages.

The “Formation” video was also shot in New Orleans and features local star Big Freedia as well. According to this interview that dropped shortly after the video, it looks like the business was handled properly when getting her on the track.

There is a music industry myth that alleges one can sample without getting sued as long as the sample not longer than three seconds. Both of Mya’s voice samples are under three seconds. But, “myths” don’t always work in court. It’s always better to just get clearance.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has been accused of stealing. The most recent accusation came last June when an indie filmmaker said that Bey and company stole ideas from his movie for the Lemonade film trailer.

