Bey-By: Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Pic Sparks Hilarious Twitter Reactions [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé shocked the world yesterday when she dropped the bombshell that she’s carrying twins by way of an artful Instagram post and announcement. While fans and onlookers alike congratulated the megastar on her the impending addition to her brood, Twitter chimed in with a bevy of hilarious reactions.

Queen Bey was all aglow in the Instagram photo featuring the singer veiled and showing off her midriff with the requisite baby bump cradling. In a matter of moments. the photo went viral and garnered thousands of comments. Before too long, Twitter got in on the humor act and chimed in some with some clever parodies and over-the-top jokes.

We’ve managed the snag the best Beyoncé Twitter reactions below and on the following pages. Let us know if we missed your favorites.

Me sneaking into Beyoncé's baby shower pic.twitter.com/y6LVggAZ2X — XAVIER (@hoodopulence) February 1, 2017

I'VE GOT MASSIVE NEWS… I'M EXPECTING… Beyoncé to have a boy and a girl.#Beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/W9DmISNy09 — Hacker T Dog (@CBBC_Hacker) February 2, 2017

If Beyoncé runs out of lemonade, our orange juice has enough for two! #BeyonceTwins pic.twitter.com/PnBkeUJq6m — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) February 2, 2017

Photo: Instagram

