Beyoncé Shares More Pregnancy Pics, Reinvents Maternity Goals [Photos]

By now, you’re surely aware that Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. Queen Bey made the announcement via Instagram, and now she’s share more pics of her pregnancy.

Of course, the Bey Hive is loving it while Twitter is beside itself trying to process it all. The set of pics is called “I Have Three Hearts” and includes plenty of pics of her baby bump.

They also include photos of her mother and grandmother as well as a shot of her growing belly when she was pregnant with Blue Ivy. There are plenty of rare pics of her and Jay Z as well.

You can bet plenty of women are plotting to recreate these images (please, leave the underwater maternity photoshoots to the pros).

Check out some of the best pics, and some choice Twitter reactions, below and on the flip.

Are these your maternity shoot goals or nah? Let us know in the comments.

https://twitter.com/Mascotmy_tweets/status/827157278449135616

Beyonce absolutely slayed this underwater maternity photo shoot pic.twitter.com/Zm6TC0ErZt — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 2, 2017

Photo: Beyonce.com

