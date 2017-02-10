Cam’Ron On Jim Jones Interview: “Crying Don’t Mean It’s The Truth”

Cam’Ron just watched Jim Jones’ interview with Funkmaster Flex where his loyalty and integrity was questioned. He has a response planned.

Things have been dicey among the Dipset for some time now, but in recent months Cam’Ron and Jim Jones have been sending shots at each other via interviews. The most recent instances were when Cam’Ron told Angie Martinez that Jim isn’t really from Harlem and Jim gave a tearful testimony to Funkmaster Flex about being loyal to a fault toward Cam.

Now, Cam is telling his followers that he has a response planned, tomorrow night.

Cam says:

Traveling 2day.. So 2mr it is.. Have a extra phone or computer.. So u can goggle what I’m talking bout.. While I’m talking.. Cause crying don’t meant it’s the truth lol. 😜#IdontDoFiction

Knowing how Cam gets down, there should be plenty of low blows thrown. Will you be watching?

Photo: Instagram