Beyoncé, Drake & Chance The Rapper Snag Early Grammys

Beyoncé, her sister Drake, and Chance The Rapper were among the early winners in tonight’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards haul. Queen Bey is up for a handful more awards with a Grammy-leading nine nominations to her name, with Kanye West, Drake, and Rihanna next in line with eight nods themselves.

Beyonce’s first win came by way of Best Music Video award for “Formation” while Drizzy scored two trophies for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance. Solange got herself a trophy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky” from her acclaimed A Seat At The Table album. Chance won Best Rap Performance for “No Problem” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, his first Grammy it should be noted.

Other notables include Adele winning the Best Pop Solo Performance for “Hello” and Best Pop Vocal album for 25. Beyonce goes to battle with Rihanna in the Record Of The Year award category with the Bajan superstar’s smash hit “Work” featuring Drake and Adele’s aforementioned “Hello” also up for the win. Justin Timberlake grabbed the Best Song Written For Visual Media award for his track “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards began tonight at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Check out the live stream by following this link.

