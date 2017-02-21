Reebok Threw A Party On Bourbon Street NBA All-Star Weekend w/ Cam’Ron, Curren$y & More

Reebok’s been stepping their game up as of late. This past All-Star weekend the classic sneaker brand and Footaction got together to host “Classics In The Courtyard” on the famed Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Saturday’s festivities included a pop-up sneaker customization spot and a concert featuring some of Reebok’s most recognizable Hip-Hop artists including Cam’ron, Teyana Taylor, and Curren$y.

Reebok also showcased three collaborations with Sneaker Politics that dropped the same weekend that included the Club C 85, Workout Low, and the Shaq Attaq “Alma Mater.”

Some lucky fans who attended the launch for the Shaq Attaq’s at Sneaker Politics in N’awlins were treated to a special appearance from Shaquille O’Neal himself and some were even luckier to have gotten blessed with some autographed pairs of Shaq’s size 22 Reeboks.

Fellow baller Dee Brown also stopped by rocking some Reebok Pump Omni Lite Retros that most youngn’s know nothing about.

Check out flicks of the event below and the following pages.

Photo: Josh Brasted/Getty Images for Footaction/Reebok

