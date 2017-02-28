DJ Khaled Is Cookin’ Up A “Top Secret” Video w/ Migos, Chance The Rapper

DJ Khaled is a Hip-Hop tease. And by that we mean that he loves to hype his upcoming musical collaborations before releasing them.

Right now the Miami motivational speaker of the rap world is working on his 10th studio album, Grateful. On Monday afternoon (Feb. 27) posted some pics of his “top secret” video which featured some big names you’d never thought you see in the same room.

Chance The Rapper, Migos, and Justin Bieber all posed for pics with Khaled and has got everyone wondering just what is the Snapchat svengali up to, and why hasn’t ICE deported Justin Bieber yet?

Check out the pics below and let us know if this is something you’ll be interested in or nah.

Photo: Instagram

