CLOSE
Home

DJ Khaled Is Cookin’ Up A “Top Secret” Video w/ Migos, Chance The Rapper

Leave a comment

DJ Khaled is a Hip-Hop tease. And by that we mean that he loves to hype his upcoming musical collaborations before releasing them.

Right now the Miami motivational speaker of the rap world is working on his 10th studio album, Grateful. On Monday afternoon (Feb. 27) posted some pics of his “top secret” video which featured some big names you’d never thought you see in the same room.

Chance The Rapper, Migos, and Justin Bieber all posed for pics with Khaled and has got everyone wondering just what is the Snapchat svengali up to, and why hasn’t ICE deported Justin Bieber yet?

Check out the pics below and let us know if this is something you’ll be interested in or nah.

Photo: Instagram

Chance The Rapper , DJ Khaled , Migos

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close