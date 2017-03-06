Lil Wayne Announces Three Tours This Year

Lil Wayne plans to be very busy in 2017. The New Orleans rapper has announced he is going on three tours this year.
Wayne made the announcement via Instagram. The three-tour package is being advertised as “Lil Wayne Takes Da Wurl.” It will consist of the Kampus Krash, Kloser 2 U and World Wide Weezy tours.
These tours will co-exist with three albums that Wayne also plans to drop this year. He announced that he was releasing Carter V, Funeral and Dedication 6. Mack MaineCash Money Records Vice-President also says that Wayne has an album titled Velvet ready to be released as well.
The Kloser 2U Tour has tickets via Live Nation’s website. Check out the dates below.
April 14 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace
April 15 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
April 19 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
April 20 – San Diego, CA – CCCU Open Air Theatre
April 21 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium
April 27 – Oklahoma City, OK –The Criterion
April 28 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
April 30 – Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
May 2 – Nashville, TN – Revention Music Center
May 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Monroe Live
May 11 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Photo: Screenshot