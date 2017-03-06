Here’s Your First Look At Ice Cube’s Hip-Hop Squares Game Show [VIDEO]

Ice Cube’s latest television project, Hip-Hop Squares, looks like it will be providing plenty of shenanigans.

We’ve been wondering what this television show was going to look like from the moment it was announced. Now we’re getting a first look.

Hosted by comedian Deray Davis, Hip-Hop Squares is a modernized version of the hit show Hollywood Squares. From the looks of it, it doesn’t seem like Ice Cube and VH1 had any problems booking talent. It doesn’t hurt that most of the early guests on the show also have reality shows on VH1 as well. Among the guests and contestants are T.I., Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Tyga, French Montana and Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Hip-Hop Squares is set to make its debut on Monday, March 13. Check out the video below.

Photo: Screenshot