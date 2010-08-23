Jay-Z Joins U2 For Tour ‘Down Under’

Combining two of the concert giant Live Nation’s most lucrative acts, Jay-Z and U2 will join forces for a tour of Australia and New Zealand later this year.

The world’s top earning rapper and the world’s top earning tour band, according to Forbes, will host concerts ‘down under’ to help push the launch of Live Nation Australia. Overseen by Luke Hede and veteran promoter Roger Field, LN Australia began in July.

The first tour stop will be November 25 at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium.

Other stops include Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with the finale taking place at Perth’s Subiaco Oval. The Oval performance will mark the first time U2 has played the venue since 1998.

According to Billboard, tickets will be priced at $39.90 and that almost 45% of the tickets will be priced under $100. All tickets go on sale September 3.