Is Kanye West Dropping Something Called “772233688” On March 20?

Kanye West is supposedly dropping some new music, noise, shoes or something on March 20.

According to OkayPlayer, MTV received a package with a VHS tape branded with the American motto “E Pluribus Unum” which means “out of many, one” or “one of many.” The package also included and a whited-out mock-up of a credit card with the number “772233688” in the middle, as well as West’s name, NASA and “PROJECT 10” etched into the corners.

The VHS tape inside of the page only contained fuzzy white noise like what you used to see when your television lost the signal. There’s also a “772233688” website that features a continuous loop of the white noise with the date March 20 at the bottom.

None of the materials hints at why March 20 is significant to West, but it will be the first day of Spring. Feel free to see if you can find any significant events that happened on March 20 to see if you can find a connection. As of now, we only see it as the day before Dave Chappelle drops his two Netflix specials.

Photo: WENN.com