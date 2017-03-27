Watch Big Boi And Killer Mike Perform New Track At V103 Live Concert [VIDEO]

Big Boi was joined on stage by his protege Killer Mike to debut a new song they have together on Big’s upcoming album.

Before he was running the world with Run The Jewels, Killer Mike was introduced to the rap game by Outkast. This past weekend he returned to the roots he never really left as he joined Big Boi on stage to perform a new track together.

This is news because this duo has a damn near perfect batting average when it comes to their collaborations. Dating back to “The Whole World.” Last year Big Boi said he and Mike have been in the studio working on what could be a collaborative EP that will drop after his solo album.

Check out a snippet of their latest link-up at the V103 Live Pop-Up concert in Atlanta this past Saturday.

