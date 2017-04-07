Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Now Drops April 14

Kendrick Lamar hit us with a pump fake. Instead of April 7, the Compton rapper’s new album is now set to arrive a week later.

Although K. Dot’s fiery “The Heart Part 4” had heads looking out for April 7, when midnight came and went with no new product, many felt they got hit with the jig.

However, just prior, an iTunes page show Lamar’s new album with 14 tracks and an April 14 release date.

So far the only track available is “HUMBLE.” While the leaked allege tracklist also contained the same number of tracks, “HUMBLE.” was nowhere to be found.

