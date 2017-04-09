LeBron James Teases New Meek Mill & Nipsey Hussle Tracks

LeBron James can now add the role of music A&R to his cap, this after the Cleveland Cavaliers captain teased a pair of new tracks from Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle via social media. James’ top-secret access to the songs hasn’t been explained, but the forward seemed to approve of the tracks.

“Lebron James playing that new @MeekMill intro for the album produced by @Nick_Papz on his Instagram story #TheChasers,” tweeted a Meek Mill fan page via Twitter, with James furiously bobbing his head.

On the following clip, Nipsey tweeted a video of King James rocking out to his track “Blue Laces 2” from an upcoming release.

“@kingjames debuts BLUE LACES 2 on insta gram off upcoming VICTORY LAP ALBUM,” read the caption to Nipsey’s tweet.

Check out the footage of LeBron James rocking out to new Meek Mill and Nipsey Hussle below.

Lebron James playing that new @MeekMill intro for the album produced by @Nick_Papz on his Instagram story 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#TheChasers® 🦁🔥💥🏆🔑💰💵🌊🔮💎💯💉🔜🏁 pic.twitter.com/Sc5mVqvV6v — Meek Mill (@MeekMilly_Fan) April 8, 2017

@kingjames debuts BLUE LACES 2 on insta gram off upcoming VICTORY LAP ALBUM pic.twitter.com/DE9BV6RChe — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) April 8, 2017

Photo: WENN.com