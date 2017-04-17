Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert Headline Birthday Bash In Atlanta

Gucci Mane headlines Atlanta’s annual summer blockbuster concert, Hot 107.9 FM’s Birthday Bash.

Many were wondering why Gucci Mane didn’t headline last year’s concert. Well, in all fairness, he was fresh out of jail and still on probation, so he couldn’t leave the house for work yet. It probably didn’t help that his rivals Jeezy and T.I. were headlining that show as well.

But one year later, Atlantans and Gucci fans are finally getting their wish. It will be Gucci’s first time headlining at the concert since 2009. Hot 107.9 also announced that fellow hometown heroes Migos will be headlining as well. Other artists announced include Lil Uzi Vert, YFN Lucci, Remy Ma & Fat Joe, D.R.A.M., B.o.B and DJ Luke Nasty.

Tickets are on sale now.

Photo: WENN.com