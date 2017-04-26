Lil Yachty’s Father Says Joe Budden Is A “Cornball” With “No Relevance”

Lil Yachty‘s father, Shannon McCollum didn’t appreciate the unfavorable things Joe Budden had to say about his son earlier this week.

Budden took issue with the album cover for Yachty’s debut Teenage Emotions. His eyes, like so many others zeroed in on the two dudes in the upper left corner kissing each other. Coupling that with his personal opinion about Yachty’s music, Budden concluded that not only was Yachty gay but also “not Hip-Hop.”

Yachty, who is used to such criticism, responded on Twitter by posting a diss track that Lil B wrote in response to Budden saying similar things to him years ago.

But now it has gotten somewhat personal. Yachty’s father, photographer Shannon McCollum, has spoke out against Budden on Instagram. In a since deleted post found at XXL, McCollum tears into to Budden saying:

Only reason I’m posting this so I can publicly say FUCK #joebudden Nigga u have no relevance in Hip Hop!! And on my life I bet when his album drop his numbers will be better than any project you have released. He’s done more in 1 yr than you’ve done your whole wack ass career. FOH niggas love trying they best to pull somebody down instead of lifting somebody up! Get that free press bruh off the back of my young’n but u still a cornball! #oldwackrapperissues

McCollum doesn’t always rush to defend his son from his haters, as Yachty has proved he can handle himself on his own quite well. But, McCollum does make sure that people know that Yachty is here for his fans, not for “old heads.” Watch our exclusive interview with him below.

Photo: WENN.com