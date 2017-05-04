The Game Loves Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN.

Since dropping his latest album DAMN. a few weeks ago, Kendrick Lamar has been garnering applause and blown kisses from critics and fans alike. Even his rap peers are giving him his just due for his latest offering, including The Game.

“This album is DOPE AS F*CK blood !!!,” wrote the fellow Compton rapper on Instagram.

That’s a mouthful.

K. Dot’s latest album has entered him into many a Top 5 Dead Or Alive conversation while others simply say that he’s the best rapper in the game right now, bar none (sorry Drizzy).

While Chuck Taylor does have some history with Kendrick, Kung Fu Kenny should feel good about still getting support from his friendly neighborhood gangbanger because The Game can be as cold with his Compton peers as he can be cool.

Just ask Guerilla Black.

—

Photo: Instagram