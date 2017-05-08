Scandal: Chris Rock Suspected Of Cheating On Wife With Kerry Washington

Looks like Chris Rock‘s 2007 film I Think I Love My Wife was a semi-autobiography.

Chris Rock has been keeping it all the way real on his The Blackout tour. The veteran comedian has been using his real life as material and no topic seems to be off limits, not even his failed marriage. Reports say that Rock has admitted to being a “piece of sh*t” to his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock. Rolling Stone says that he has told audiences that he cheated on his wife with three different women that he describes as, “one famous, one semi famous and one a member of the retail class.”

Word is that the “famous” one is actress Kerry Washington. Page Six writes that sources have confirmed that Rock and Washington were fooling around during the filming of I Think I Love My Wife where Rock plays a married man who all but has actual intercourse with another woman, but entertains her and fantasizes about her and other women non-stop. That woman is portrayed by Washington. Rock was reportedly separated from his wife at the time. Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow.

Page Six also writes that their sources believe Rock is only saying this as a part of his routine and that there is no truth to the Washington rumors. Reps from both camps have yet to comment. Rock has also vowed to never get married again. Not even to his current girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke.

