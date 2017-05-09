Jay Z, Nas, Migos, Future & More Headline The Meadows Music Festival

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival seems like it’s becoming the new “it” concert since it has been landing some pretty big names to perform at the event.

Only a year after its debut in which Kanye West, J. Cole and Chance The Rapper headlined the festivities, Jay Z, Nas, Future, Gorillaz, LL Cool J, and Migos are just a few names that are going to be performing at this year’s second annual installment.

That’s not just impressive, that’s big time. Other acts on deck include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Run The Jewels, M.I.A. andErykah Badu.

It all goes down Sept. 15 – Sept. 17 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Check out the full list of performers below and get ready to cop tickets to the event on Wednesday, May 10 at high noon over at THEMEADOWSNYC.COM/TICKETS

—

Photo: Instagram