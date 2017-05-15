Chance The Rapper Accidently Likes Fat Shaming Post, Internet Rips Him

Chance The Rapper had some explaining to do after fans took note of him liking a photo that fat shamed women. The Chicago artist and activist said that the liking of the post was an accident, but the Internet gave him the business anyway as expected.

It all began Sunday evening when a Twitter user posted an IG photo of a trio of topless plus-size models in tight denim jeans. With the caption “Chance said get your fat asses in the gym Queens,” all hell broke loose when the same photo showed that Chano liked a comment from an IG user that said “Just puked.”

Almost immediately, Chance responded to the backlash saying that the double tap was an accident but the photo moved swiftly on the Internet channels with many chiming in.

We’ve captured some of the reaction below and on the following pages.

https://twitter.com/Y2Dre/status/863880375004745728

This isn't fake, I accidentally liked an offensive comment on IG. I apologize to anybody hurt by it and it doesn't reflect my character 🤕 https://t.co/Lru4AANY3z — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 14, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com

