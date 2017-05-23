CLOSE
LISTEN: Kendrick Lamar Goes Off On Future’s “Mask Off” Remix [STREAM]

Kung Fu Kenny tightened his grip on Hip-Hop’s “Best Rapper” trophy with his new verse on Future‘s turn-up anthem.

The most commercial conscious rapper just hopped on a trap record and killed it. What is a genre again?

Kendrick Lamar attacks Metro Boomin’s flutes with a singy flow that sounds like he’s casting a spell at first, but by the end of the verse he’s in full rap mode, continuing to chin-check his peers. The boldest statement comes when he says Prince lives through him.

