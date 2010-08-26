Akon Sued For Backing Out Of Concert Deal



Singer and Konvict Music Mogul Akon has been sued by a company in Belgium for allegedly backing out of a concert performance deal.

According to TMZ, Belgian company Lofraco Belgium claims that the October 2009 concert featuring Akon along with Konvict artists Kardinal Offishalll and Colby O’Donis, never took place due to Akon’s “scheduling conflicts.”

Lofraco Belgium claims that they have already paid Akon’s booking agents $125,000 to perform at the show and have yet to receive a rescheduled show date.

Lofraco Belgium has filed the lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York asking for $250,000 in lost expenses for the no show and also seeks an unspecified multi-million dollar amount for punitive damages.

The lawsuit claims that Akon is liable for breach of contract, fraud and concealment.