Killer Mike Thinks Black Folks Are Too Concerned With Bill Maher’s “N-Word” Use

Killer Mike has been warring on Twitter all night after responding to a user’s tweet regarding Bill Maher‘s N-word slur usage on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher last Friday. The Run The Jewels rapper essentially said that Black people have larger concerns in the world than Maher’s racist stances and should focus on economics and other factors

It all began with the tweet below:

black have BIGGER things than NIGGER to concern our selves with: Black Banks, Gentrification, Economics & Trade Education. Love, My Nigga. https://t.co/nTtvRkXKkF — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

Naturally, the tweet garnered a ton of responses that have been going on all Saturday (June 3).

To recap, Bill Maher was speaking with Nebraska Senator Ben Sassee and referred to himself as a “house n-word” in an ill-timed joke. Maher’s quip has since garnered an apology from the host and a flurry of debate around the n-word and who should use it. Mike’s statements have been equally as dissected and it too has sparked discussions online that have bordered on tense.

Giving rise to the umbrage at Killer Mike’s statement is that it appears as if people are thinking the slur is a non-issue because of Maher’s liberal stances and humor displayed on his show. The Atlanta artist is trying to turn the moment he captured with the above tweet into a lesson-sharing moment, but it’s not immediately resonating.

What Maher said and how he used the slur was indeed problematic and Killer Mike doesn’t have to agree. But he does have to acknowledge that one can do all of the economic boot-strapping he speaks of and still be upset that a white man crossed the line when he didn’t have to.

We’ve collected some of the reactions below and on the following pages.

All these niggas/niggers/Negus still hitting me up cuz their mad a white man but ain't nobody tweeting their Bank or what black biz they use — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

I wud rather hear a white saying nigger so I know what I'm dealing with that using "urban" or other shit like the liberal use for us nigga https://t.co/yRsaIjIjRy — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

He is a comedian. Just a comedian but my question remains as for blacks "what are we gonna do besides get mad" let's organize our dollar 💵 ! https://t.co/R4WHcQkriH — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

All them "at my head niggas" still ain't tweeted their black bank ATM cards tho #OneUnited is online too. No excuses https://t.co/ewkHoi5m9o — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 3, 2017

—

Photo: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »