Birdman Says He Wants To Executive Produce 50 Cent’s Next Album, Good Idea?

Birdman wants to executive produce 50 Cent’s next album. Do we want this?

Birdman has proven that he help put together a hit album. As co-founder of Cash Money Records he’s been listed as the executive producer for many of the label’s classic works from artists like Hot Boyz, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, B.G., Nicki Minaj and Drake. At the same time though, he’s also credited for some of their losses as well.

That said, Birdman thinks he can bring some gold and platinum magic to 50 Cent’s next album. Birdman posted a photo of 50’s classic debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ and said “told @50Cent I wanna executive produce his next album…its guaranteed to go platinum plus.”

A bit of history, 50 hasn’t had a platinum album since 2009’s Before I Self Destruct.

Do you think this is a good idea? With a lawsuit from Lil Wayne looming over his head, it doesn’t seem like Birdman’s services are in high demand these days. Do you think this is a phone call 50 should take?

Photo: WENN.com