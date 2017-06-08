ScHoolboy Q Reveals The TDE Studio Rules Aren’t For The Weak Hearted

Top Dawg Entertainment artists have been stacking up W’s like the Golden State Warriors for the past few years. For a team filled with straight shooters, it seems like their’s a secret to their success and it might’ve just been leaked.

Earlier this morning, ScHoolboy Q took to Snapchat and posted TDE’s studio rules and revealed the game plan the team follows whenever they put their game face on and get in the booth. Kind of sheds light on what helped K. Dot craft the critically-acclaimed DAMN. and ScHoolboy Q create his Blank Face LP.

Though the rules themselves are only 5 deep, there are an extra two preexisting conditions needed just to partake in the studio requirements accompanied by a warning.

IF YOU NOT THE HOMIE, DON’T COME IN HERE. IF YOU ARE THE HOMIE BUT YOU WITH SOMEBODY THAT’S NOT THE HOMIE, DON’T COME IN HERE. DISREGARD THIS AND GET THE TIPS PUT ON YOU, HOMIE.

Now that you know what’s needed to be granted entry into a TDE studio session, the TDE Studio Commandments are as follows.

If you ain’t one of the homies don’t be Instagramming you creepy muthaf*cka. I don’t wanna look on yo twitter and find a creepy ass pic of me or one of the homies, matter of fact, No Twitter or Instagram in the studio! Act like you been around a bunch of rich niggaz from the bottom before! If the homies just met you and decide to clown your b*tch azz, sit there and deal with it. It’s part of the creative juices. Don’t touch, ask, or reach for Q’s weed, unless he thinks you cool enuff to pass it to you. We only smoke stersonals around here boy. Shut up and look ugly for the homies. Remember these rules and you might get a meal out the food budget!

Seems easy enough to follow. Kind of explains why TDE hasn’t made records with half of these soft as cotton rappers in the game.

Check out the original version below and let us know if you’d follow each rule down to the T.

TDE's studio rules deserve to be carved into tablets of stone pic.twitter.com/PqfI2ikAi9 — andy (@aboynamedandy) June 6, 2017

