DJ Drama, DJ Khaled, Wale And More React To Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Album

The reviews are coming but the instant reactions are already in. Here’s what people are saying about Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. album.

Plenty of people stayed up late last night and sacrificed a good night’s sleep just to hear the new Kendrick Lamar album. Reactions started to roll in when it leaked and the floodgates opened when the official version dropped on streaming services.

So far the consensus is that Kendrick is still the King. Even celebrities are sounding like teenaged fans after listening to the album. Here’s what people are thinking.

https://twitter.com/Wale/status/852741195138646017

